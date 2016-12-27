DGP seeks report on allegation that PI took money

Panjim: Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar has sought a report from Crime Branch over the claim made by Calangute robbery accused that he paid Rs 1.50 lakh to Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi.Speaking to reporters Chandar said, “I have asked for the report and DIG will submit it.”DIG Vimal Anand Gupta said he has asked for comprehensive reports with evidence of the role of all policemen named by main accused Deepak Gadekar.

It has been learnt that Gadekar told the investigation officer to check all the phone calls and location records of the particular day when the cash was handed over to Dalvi at Calangute Police Station. He also asked that the call recordings from his phone be checked to verify his claims. The phone was in custody of Calangute police even five days after the case was transferred to Crime Branch. Crime Branch has so far recovered approximately Rs 8.50 lakh of the Rs 10 lakh allegedly stolen by Gadekar. Calangute Police had registered two offences in which three policemen were suspended of which two are under arrest. In both cases the accused stole new currency notes which businessmen had come to exchange. [H]