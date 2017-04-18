Dietmar’s strike hands Holy Cross narrow win

Mapusa: Holy Cross Sports Club Arambol squeezed past ICSC Paroda 1-0 in the GFA First Division League match played at Duler Stadium, here on Monday.Arambol now have 10 points from six matches while ICSC Paroda have two points from seven matches.It was Arambol who held the upper hand in the match and had they converted from the opportunities that came their way the score sheet would have read differently.Peliston Rodrigues made his way into the Paroda danger zone and flashed the ball into the 18-yard box, however before Anant Gad could tap the ball home, the Paroda defender cleared the ball to safety.In the 20th minute, Peliston once again came attacking and this time managed to find Anant Gad who smartly got the better of the defender and the keeper only to blast the ball wide to the dismay of his teammates.Couple of minutes into the match, Paroda keeper Presley managed to block Shashank Ashwekar in a one-to-one situation.

Minutes before the halftime whistle Paroda keeper came with a series of saves to keep the efforts of Anant Gad, Shashank Ashwekar and Sangam Pednekar at bay.Changing ends, Paroda came with renewed energy and almost broke the deadlock within two minutes when Hyginus Fernandes sent a curling cross into the Arambol danger zone which was swayed over the horizontal bar by keeper Kevan D’Souza.

Couple of minutes later Arambol custodian once again came with a neat save to push away Joval Fernandes powerful free-kick.It was however Arambol who managed to take the lead when Shashank Ashwekar's curling corner kick was blocked by Paroda defender only to see the ball travel towards Dietmar Fernandes, who drilled the ball home, 1-0.Arambol came close to doubling their lead in the 77th minute however Hemant Rodrigues failed to give finishing touches to Sangam Pednekar's cross.