Digital humanities meet held at BITS.

Vasco:National symposium on ‘Digital Humanities: perspectives and challenges’ was held at Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani Goa campus recently. The symposium was organised by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.Speaking on the occasion, prof Sukanta Chaudhuri of Jadavpur University Kolkata said, “Digital Humanities refers to using distinctive features of digital technology to study human endeavors”.In his message to the symposium audience prof Souvik Bhattacharyya, the vice chancellor of BITS Pilani Goa Campus, maintained that Digital Humanities efforts have led to the emergence of new formats and new forms; the likes of video mash-up, game design, multi-player narratives, and online exhibits are becoming exciting novel exercises for the participants and the learners. Prof R N Saha, the acting director of the campus urged the department to work in association with the other campuses of BITS Pilani for a Centre for Digital Humanity.

Prof Chaudhuri and Prof Supriya Chaudhuri from Jadavpur University Kolkata, Prof D Venkat Rao from EFLU Hyderabad, Orijit Sen, the visiting professor at Goa University, Dr Padmini Ray Murray from Shrishti Bangalore shared information on various aspects of Digital Humanity.Orijit Sen briefly discussed his mapping Mapusa digital humanities project before focusing on his graphic novel work. [NT]