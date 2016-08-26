Divar to herald Novidade with Bonderam

Old goa: The month of August is traditionally the harvest season (Novidade) in Goa and is celebrated by the people with great pomp and gaiety.

While every village across the state celebrates the event in an unique way, the picturesque island of Divar overlooking the river Mandovi ushers in the harvest festival with the celebration of centuries-old Bonderam (Flags).

The buzz on the island now is at its peak as the village of Piedade will burst into music, song and dance as Piedade Youth Association (PYA) celebrates Bonderam on August 27 heralding Novidade (Harvest festival).

Bonderam fest in Piedade is celebrated by PYA on the fourth Saturday of August and Novidade the following day when sheaves of paddy corn is ceremoniously offered in thanksgiving to the Almighty in Piedade parish church.

Bonderam festivities will get underway at the crack of dawn on August 27 when members of PYA will go around playing the traditional Alvorado at strategic points in the village.

At 4.30pm, the pageantry of floats comprising of six groups from Piedade preceded by fancy dress contestants and the traditional flags carried by tiny tots will wind their way along the venue of the celebration to the accompaniment of Goan music played by the brass band, informed sources in PYA. Six groups from Piedade are expected to participate with their floats whose performance will be adjudged by a panel of judges. The groups are, Jingle Bells, Vittozem, Divar centre, Primeiro, Maddant and Romantic.

A clear documentation on the genesis of Bonderam is, however, not available, but knowledgeable sources in the village opine that it is as old as the Portuguese reign in Goa.

In the yesteryears, celebration of Bonderam was purely a comunidade affair and was celebrated then by the four comunidades of Naroa, Malar, Goltim and Navelim, said Romeo Pereira who was associated with Goltim comunidade for over a decade.

“There were no floats then but the national flags of different countries, including the national flag of the Republic of Portugal were paraded on the boundaries of the village to the accompaniment of music played by the brass band, recalling vivid memories of the demarcation of the villages centuries ago,” said Pereira. “The celebration by the comunidades continued postliberation of Goa but the respective comunidades decided to discontinue the celebration due to financial crunch. It was at this stage that Malar sports club and PYA took over the celebration of Bonderam, ” added Pereira.

Thirty-three year old Marylyn Crasto from Salcete, who has been attending Bonderam in Divar for the last three years, says that it is indeed a pleasure to attend Bonderam celebration.” I am told that Fotash which had been the highlight of the celebration in the past has been banned because of its misuse , but overall the celebration of Bonderam is indeed entertaining, ” she said. [TOI]