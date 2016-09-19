Doles on poll roll: Griha Aadhar amount hiked.

Panjim: With the next assembly elections approaching, the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Sunday announced to hike the financial assistance under Griha Aadhar Scheme from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 from October 1. The government has also increased the age limit of beneficiaries under the Laadli Laxmi scheme to 45 years from 40 years. Addressing over 300 BJP Mahila morcha members in Panjim, Parsekar also announced that government is working out modalities to provide cereals and pulses at subsidized rates.

The chief minister reminded everyone that his government had introduced a number of schemes since coming to power in 2012, citing the Griha Aadhar, Ladli Laxmi schemes and other initiatives like the doubling of the Dayanand Social Security pension, reduction in petrol price, etc. “From October 1, we are going to increase the amount given through Griha Aadhar to 1,500, which I am sure will make the domestic burden easier,” Parsekar said.

Giving further relief, chief minister said that the government is thinking of providing cereals, whose prices are skyrocketing, to be made available at subsidized rates to the people. “This is still under process, we are working out the modality,” he said. Parsekar said that following grievances by many women and families, the government has recently increased the age limit of the beneficiaries under Laadli Laxmi scheme to 45 years. “We had fixed an age limit upto 40 years. So, any girl that gets married upto age of 40 was getting benefit under scheme after providing the marriage certificate. But then many people brought to my notice that there are girls who get late married even at the age of 41-43 years. So we decided to extend the benefit further,” he explained.

Speaking in presence of Minister Alina Saldanha, Parsekar raised concern on women lacking behind in politics. “Women have dominated men in almost all the sectors right from education. But when it comes to politics, women are falling behind,” he stated. “Women have failed to compete with men in politics. Time has come that this scenario needs to be changed,” The chief minister urged his cabinet colleague Saldanha to encourage women to be part of politics. [H]