Don Bosco Fatorda edge past Dicarpale SC, enter semis

Raia: Don Bosco Oratory Fatorda defeated Dicarpale SC 5-4 via the tie-breaker to move into the semi- final of the BSCA Cup football tournament, organised by Barebhat Social and Cultural Association-Raia, in association with Snows Football Academy and Sports Authority of Goa, at Raia ground, on Sunday.Don Bosco Oratory started the match on the front foot and had their first shot at the rival goal in the 10th minute when Creston Araujo found Francis Andrade in the rival territory and the latter’s effort was easily saved by the Dicarpale keeper.In the 14th minute, Agnelo Colaco of Dicarpale SC should have found the ball at the back of Don Bosco nets but his goal bound shot was parried by the keeper.

Dicarpale almost took the lead in the 27th minute but Mable Miranda’s left footer hit the upright and went out of play.At the other end, Fatorda were also denied by the crossbar when Francis’ long-range effort hit the woodwork.DBO finally took the lead in the 36th minute when Francis Andrade’s curl shot beat the keeper off Cliff Barreto’s assist. Fatorda had a glorious chance to double the lead in the 38th minute but Roque Borges failed to hit the target with only the keeper at his mercy.Within ten minutes, Dicarpale leveled terms through Perryson Rebello foxed the rival defenders and tapped the ball into the empty nets off Sunny Niasso.The scores were tied 1-1 at full time.In the resultant tie-breaker, Don Bosco Fatorda netted through Francis Andrade, Rogue Borges, Cliff Barreto and Craston Araujo while Sunny Niasso, Perryson Rebello and Agnelo Coloaco scored for Dicarpale SC.

Don Bosco Oratory Fatorda will lock horns with Parish Youth Nuvem in the semi-final on January 7.On Saturday, Parish Youth Nuvem defeated Navelim Villagers Union 6-5 via the tie-breaker to move into the semi-final.In the 3rd minute, Navelim’s Cleton Gomes rolled the ball to Clinton Niasso inside the Parish Youth Nuvem box but the latter shot straight at the Nuvem goalkeeper.Nuvem’s Gammy Costa on receiving a pass from the midfield, dribbled past couple of defenders and shot at the goal, but his effort was brilliantly blocked by Inacio Colaco in the tenth minute.Navelim’s Aulon Gomes header missed the Nuvem nets in the 15th minute.

Gammy Costa of Nuvem had the best opportunity to score in the 18th minute but Presley Gomes of Navelim thwarted his move.Parish Youth Nuvem tried again through Hayson Velho in the 45th minute but his goal bond shot hit the Navelim goalpost and went out of play.Hayson Velho of Nuvem failed to convert from close range of Gammy Costsa connect in the 49th minute.In the resultant tie-breaker, Parish Youth Nuvem tried to be better shooters.