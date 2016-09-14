DONALDO JACINTO F DE SOUZA.

OPP ST.JASINTO ISLAND,ZUAIR

Beloved son of Late Jose Nolasco De souza & Late Maria Ilnes De Souza; Most beloved husband of Socorina De Souza; Loving father of Late Nolasco & Tyson De Souza (Eliav); Brother/Brother-in-law of Aurora/Jack Pereira & Macxima/Vincent Athaide. Funeral cortage will leave his residence (Today), 14th September 2016 at 4.00 pm to St. Jacinto Church at St. Jacinto Island (Zuair) Chicalim for the Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.