 
Wednesday , September 14 2016
Home / Obituaries / DONALDO JACINTO F DE SOUZA.

DONALDO JACINTO F DE SOUZA.

admin 21 mins ago Obituaries 0 Views

OPP ST.JASINTO ISLAND,ZUAIR
Beloved son of Late Jose Nolasco De souza & Late Maria Ilnes De Souza; Most beloved husband of Socorina De Souza; Loving father of Late Nolasco & Tyson De Souza (Eliav); Brother/Brother-in-law of Aurora/Jack Pereira & Macxima/Vincent Athaide. Funeral cortage will leave his residence (Today), 14th September 2016 at 4.00 pm to St. Jacinto Church at St. Jacinto Island (Zuair) Chicalim for the Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.

About admin

Check Also

CONCEICAO MARIA FERNANDES.

CUMBORDA-VERNA Born:22/12/1939 Died:10/09/2016 Beloved wife of Nicolau Braganza;Loving Mother/Mother-in-law of Ubaldina/Mathew,Francisco/Veronica,Wilson/Seemy,Peter/Tina,Romeo Funeral cortage will leave …

© Copyright 2016 @GOACOM