Don’t dump port on Betul, locals tell govt.

Cuncolim:At a special public meeting, Quepem MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar said, “People of Quepem will unitedly fight and will not hesitate to come on streets if the government forced port project on Betul. We do not want to eat the mining dust, coal dust and other pollution which will be created because of this proposed project.”

"This proposed port will kill our rural identity. It will ruin our local environment and will affect flora and fauna. I do not know why government is dumping all unwanted project on our land," Kavlekar said.Kavlekar assured his full support to movement against proposed port."This is elections time. So, some may want to take mileage out of this issue, therefore, let us keep political differences aside and oppose the proposed port," Kavlekar exhorted people.