Don’t take Goans for granted: Revolutionary Goans

Panjim: A new group, Revolutionary Goans, has told the Banjara Samaj not to take Goans from granted or dictate terms to them.Rajdeep Naik of Revolutionary Goans, made this statement reacting to All Goa Banjara Samaj General Secretary Ganesh Lamani’s threat that if their community is targeted they shall take to the streets.Addressing the media, Naik said, “We are not here to support (Tourism Minister Manohar) Babu Azgaonkar on his statement but we think he has taken a bold step. We want to tell them (Banjara community) that do not take us for granted, we Goans are susegad but if we get up you cannot imagine the consequences.”

He added, "They should stop dictating terms to us. They made a statement that if their community is targeted they shall come onto the streets with 2 lakh people and in this case no one can stop 10 lakh Goans from coming out as well. They should stop threatening Goans."Another group member, Manoj Parab, said, "Today the Goan community is slowly getting endangered and that is the reason we like-minded people came along to form this group. Come to Goa, do peaceful business but don't give threats to come out on the streets. Why cannot their samaj ask their people to stop illegal business?"The group has also demanded that outsiders not be allowed to participate in cultural events like Shigmotsav and Carnival. They demanded that the clause that all people from India can participate in these events be dropped.