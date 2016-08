Cabesa, Santa Cruz

Daughter of Clementina/late Isabela Fernandes. Sister/Sister-in-law of Grace/Domnic (Tivim). Sister-in-law of Marianinha/late Agnelo Afonso (St. Estevam), Julieta/Martin Gomes, Deodita (Mary)/Reginaldo Fernandes (Bicholim). Funeral cortage will leave her residence Cabesa, Santa Cruz on 01-09-2016 (TODAY) at 3.30 p.m to Holy Cross Church, Santa Cruz for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.