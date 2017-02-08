ECI issues fresh notice to Parrikar

Panjim: Not convinced with the reply, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a fresh notice to Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for his bribery remark, directing him to submit his final say by February 9. ECI in the fresh notice quoted the Goa CEO stating that ‘the issue of authenticity of the CD and veracity of the transcript has been assessed. As per the information received from the district election officer cum Collector North, it is been informed that the CD has not been tampered with in any manner’.“The entire speech was once again transcript and translated by a three member committee,” it stated. [H]