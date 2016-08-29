EDC hands over Rs 86.20 lakh dividend cheque

Paanji: EDC Chairman, Sidharth Kuncalienker handed over a cheque of Rs 86.20 lakhs to Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar on August 18, at Chief Minister’s Official residence. Santosh Kenkre, Vice Chairman EDC Ltd, Purshottam Pednekar, Director, EDC Ltd, Arvind Ghatkar, Managing Director, EDC Ltd and S V Vernekar Chief General Manager, EDC Ltd were also present.

The cheque was towards Dividend for FY 2014-15 on the shareholding of the State Government. In addition, EDC Ltd also has paid its other shareholders Dividend of Rs 14.72 lakh.

The Corporation had achieved total revenue of Rs 7671.05 lakh during FY 2014-15 and earned a Profit after tax (PAT) amounting to Rs. 3192.37 Lakh..[NT]