Education, healthcare are govt’s priorities: CM.

Panaji:The Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar alongwith the Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Francis D’Souza, on Monday, inaugurated the examination hall cum auditorium, with a capacity of 300 each, for the Goa Medical College and Hospital.Speaking on the occasion, Parsekar expressed desire to have a separate paramedical institute.The Chief Minster said, “We have started five paramedical courses, and they have been spread across the whole GMC complex. They also require an independent premises. As the GMC and dental college have grown, we would like to see third institution in the form of Paramedical Institution, an independent institution.”

He further said that despite financial limitations, his government has been doing extremely well on all fronts.He pointed that not just that the expansion of medical college is being undertaken but the infrastructure development of the five government colleges is also being undertaken spending over Rs 100 crore.“Education and healthcare are the priorities of this government,” he said.He further said, “We have given priority for fulfilling the commitments made to the MCI while applying for the increase in the number of seats from 100 to 150. Most of the works are completed, and the remaining two works of Mandur Rural Health Training Centre and the Resident Medical Officers’ Hostel are expected to be completed before the commencement of the next academic year.”

He said that the infrastructure has been created keeping in mind the future needs so that new construction and new investment will not be required in the future.Commending the work of Sachin Shinde who has been posted as administrator of the GMC, the Chief Minister said that during the last one month, there have been no complaints and media reports about ill-functioning of the necessary facilities at the campus.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister informed that the foundation stone for the 450- bedded super-speciality hospital, costing Rs 450 crore, would be laid in the month of October.Speaking about the dilapidated buildings of the GMC, he further said that the GMC lacked a master plan and the complex has expanded horizontally.“We cannot repair these buildings, which were built 40 years ago by the central PWD… Will have to demolish the old buildings because they are in very dilapidated condition and they have lived their lifespan, ”he added. [NT]