Education must be person oriented: Archbishop Ferrao

Panjim: Describing education as the key to the development and progress, Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Saturday said education must be person oriented and knowledge should respect everybody.He was addressing the Diocesan Society of Education (DSE) Felicitation Day function at Kala Academy, Panjim with the theme “Love of Christ urges us on to build communities of faith, knowledge and service.” The church through the DSE is involved in the challenging ministry of education. Students acquiring knowledge and information must experience transformation in their lives, the Archbishop said.The programme started with the prayer dance by students followed by the lighting of the lamp by the Archbishop and the other dignitaries on the dais.

Fr Joseph D’Silva, the president of DSE formally welcomed the gathering. Later, Archbishop Ferrao along with businessman Cezar Menezes distributed prizes and certificates to the meritorious students of different DSE schools and colleges.Later, the students from different DSE schools and colleges presented a variety of entertainment programme. Fr Jesus Rodrigues proposed the vote of thanks. The secretary of DSE Fr Zeferino D’Souza, Fr Arnold Pinho, Episcopal Vicar for education Fr Lucio Dias, managers, principals, headmasters, teachers, parents, students, and programme coordinator Margaret Dias Vice- principal of St Xavier’s HSS, Mapusa were present at the event. [H]