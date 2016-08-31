Encouraging love and passion for food at IHM

The Goan chef awards 2016, a six-day event was recently held at IHM, Goa. Students of the institute witnessed an event where the best of the chefs from the industry participated and exhibited their innovative culinary skills. These chefs, all from the hotels and restaurants of Goa, battled it out for an entry into the Indian Masters. The winner of this competition will represent Goa at the Indian Masters and the finalist of the Indian Masters will get accredited as a signature chef.

Six challenges were put forth by the judges for the chef contestants. Day one, two, three and four was all about traditional Goan preparations using fish, meat and sausages, day five and six were reserved for International vegetarian dishes and desserts respectively.

For every challenge, the contestants were given ninety minutes to deliver a delectable delicacy in front of the judges. Everyone was pleased by the platting of the dishes which was done with great finesse. The modern platting styles and presentation techniques made the food look even more flavoursome, appetizing and incredible.

All the chef contestants worked seamlessly and were successful in achieving their dish in the time allotted to them. All the delicacies prepared by them had flavour and were truly a work of art worthy of being appreciated. Each and every dish, be it a sushi platter or a vegetable Tian or even a simple dessert as a Serra dura looked so tantalising.

When asked about the most important ingredient, all the dishes had one thing in common, love and passion for food, after all this is one ingredient that makes even the simplest of dishes stand out.