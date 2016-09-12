 
Monday , September 12 2016
Encroachments thrive at SGPDA market in Margao.

2 hours ago

Encroachments at the SGPDA market in Margao are rampant and the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye to it with the fish vendors blocking access to the market. They also occupy a lot of spots in the market. The civic body has failed to make any serious effort to clear passages and footpaths from encroachments. Political patronage and allegiance of traders to ruling and opposition parties have led to lack of action on such illegalities.[NT]

