‘Enrol students for Aadhaar by September 20’

VASCO: The directorate of education on Friday asked all schools to ensure that their students are enrolled for the Aadhaar card by September 20.

Director of education Gajanan P Bhat made the announcement during a special meeting held at Vasco with grant-in-aid institutions from the Mormugao taluka.

Bhat said that the government will be ensuring that there is no duplication of benefits. TOI had reported in April that DoE, based on a central directive, had issued a circular asking schools to record students’ Aadhaar card numbers to curb duplication of benefits of state and central government schemes.

An official source that nearly 94% compliance has been achieved, adding that 100% compliance will be attempted within a month.