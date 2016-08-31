EOC registers 4 FIRs in investment fraud case.

Panaji: The Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of Goa on Tuesday has registered four separate FIRs in the alleged investment fraud pertaining to Kamakhshi forex.The FIRs are registered against Nilesh Raikar, his mother Rekha both directors of Kamakhshi Forex and also against Neelima, wife of Nilesh. According to police five more such FIR’s will be registered in the coming days and also another FIR on behalf of state. The FIRs are being registered following a Court directives after some of the investors approached the court seeking to register separate FIRs. According to information there are around 900 investors and ten separate FIR’s will be registered including one FIR on behalf of the state. It may be recalled that in April this year EOC had registered an offence under criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating against Nilesh Raikar and directors of Kamakhshi Forex for swindling crores of rupees from hundreds of depositors. In this connection the main accused Nilesh, his mother Rekha and wife Neelima were arrested. All are currently out on bail. [NT]