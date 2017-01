DEUSSUA – CHINCHINIM

Born: 09.11.1926 , Died: 11.01.2017

Wife of late Jacinto Mendes. Loving mother / mother-in-law of milagres / Lucinda Mendes. Sister/ sister-in-law of late floriano Vieira, late Lucy/ Mestre Manuel Rodrigues, late Ernesto / Mary Vieira (Mumbai) & late Helen / Joe Andrade. Funeral Cortage will leave her residence today 12.01.2017 at 3.45 pm to St. Anthony Chapel, Deussua for Eucharistic Celebration & burial at Chinchinim Cemetery.