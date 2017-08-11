ESG to hold film fest from Aug 18-20

Panaji: The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) is organising a Girish Kasaravalli’s National Award-winning film festival from August 18 to 20 at Maquinez Palace, Panaji.ESG vice-chairman Rajendra Talak said that Kasarvalli’s four films which have all won National Awards will be screened with English subtitles. On August 18, Ghatashraddha (The Ritual) will be screened at 6.30pm, Dweepa on August 19 at 6.30pm and two films on August 20—Hasina at 11am and Gulabi Talkies at 6.30pm.Girish Kasaravalli will be present on the inaugural day and will be felicitated by ESG and Goa Kannad Samaj. He will also be present throughout the festival to interact with the audience.[TOI]