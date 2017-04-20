Ex-mines director Lolienkar grilled for 6 hours

Panjim: Former Mines Director Arvind Lolienkar was quizzed on Thursday for nearly six hours in connection with the investigation into multi-crore mining scam.The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch (CB) has summoned him for another round of questioning on Saturday.“He was asked about the mining activity during his stint as the director of Mines & Geology department, NOCs issued to the mining companies, and other related details. We have called him again on Saturday,” a senior police official said.Ex-Mines official A P D’Souza has been summoned to appear for the investigation on Thursday and former mines director J B Bhingui would soon to be summoned. Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat who skipped summons on Tuesday is likely to be issued fresh summons to appear next week.

The SIT is investigating criminal case number 15/2013 that pertains to Justice M B Shah Commission’s report on illegal mining from 2005-2011.Although the voluminous report, running into over 1,000 pages, had not named Kamat, it clearly hinted the former CM who was also mines minister allowed as well as shielded rampant illegalities.Kamat was also accused of not taking any action to curb the illegalities and irregularities despite complaints. Bhingui and Lolienkar had headed the department when the alleged illegalities occurred while Kamat held Mines portfolio for 12 long years. [H]