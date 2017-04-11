 
Tuesday , April 11 2017
Exhibition cum sale

Southern Roots a Chennai based boutique of handpicked handloom silks, silk cottons, pure cotton sarees salwaars and Fabric from weavers across India is organising an exhibition cum sale on 15 April 2017 from 10.am – 8 p. m . in Mahila Mandal Hall, Comba Margao
Open to all

