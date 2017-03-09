Exit polls prohibited till 5.30 pm of March 9: CEO to High Court

Panjim: The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) informed the High Court that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order curtails the right under Freedom of Press to conduct exit polls and declare the same during the election process.A media house had filed a petition before the High Court of Bombay at Goa pleading to allow them to conduct an exit poll and to make it public after 5.30pm on March 8. The High Court, however, did not grant any interim relief but directed the CEO to file their say.In an affidavit filed by Additional CEO Narayan Navti, the court was informed that the ECI has imposed reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order and morality.The CEO said that exist polls are prohibited between February 4 from 7am to 5.30pm of March 9. The CEO contended that in view of the notification issued by ECI on January 27, no media has right to conduct exist poll data on the Election Day. The matter has been adjourned to March 15. [H]