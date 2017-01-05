Exploring the inner core

Over sixty works of art, created by twenty-two artists, from ten states and fifteen cities across the country makes this a truly national show. Art Insight Medium (AIM) and Naksh Corporation had jointly brought this national art exhibition to Goa, held at the Goa Kala Academy’s Art Gallery, with an aim to expose these artists to the Goan viewers. Largely focusing on paintings that aimed at exploring their inner core, the curator, Prabuddha Ghosh, painstakingly picked such artists after due deliberation. Ajay Jadhav and Harish Kulkarni organised this show for AIM.

“As we believe, the emotions come out from within. I’m just encouraging the artists to break rules to come out with something new and effective to express one’s self,” says Prabhuddha.Some of the artists had exhibited commendable works that are conceptually and stylistically appreciable. Many of these artists seem to work on spiritual realm and as such their works go beyond visual images. Ritu Johri’s works are inspired by Indian mythology, literature and tantric forms. Assistant professor at the department of fine arts and painting at the Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Ritu has explored the field of folk art and condensed it to employ the same in a more contemporary format. Her works are vibrant and loaded with symbolic images.

Pallavi Rammohan, from Mumbai, is enamored by murals from southern India that she transfers on to the canvas and sarees to give it an altogether altered meaning. Currently, Pallavi is working beyond traditional forms with an aim to explore the realm beyond the cognitive faculty.Anuradha Adwait Date on the contrary gets inspired by simplest forms in nature or complex division of classic Indian architecture. The naturally creative aspects in nature, radiating hues, and interesting textures are transplanted and transformed on to the canvas by Anuradha only to be rearranged in a meaningful pattern.Shubhangi Gade and Smita Marathe are the two women who are out exploring the mystical through their individual style. Shubhangi’s calligraphic depiction of her favourite mantra, Om Mani Padme Hum, through variety of graphic compositions and few yet apt hues captivate the onlooker. She’s reaching a point of mastery in calligraphy.

Smita’s works of charcoal on paper are seemingly simple, yet a closer scrutiny will reveal a complex maze of miniscule forms with mystical connotations. Working on the primordial life force and the complex maze of events unfolding during the confluence of different energies remains her focus. Her works entice the viewers.

For Prabhuddha Ghosh painting is meditation. An avid photographer, capturing the reality as it is, his paintings are totally abstract. They are excerpts of his analytical abstraction of the amorphous realism.

Madhavi Joshi, Prashant Walokar, Milind Shimpi, Nitin Khilare and Sonali Lakade are the others who display maturity. Mandar Devarshi, a young talent, seems to show lot of promise. Sujata Dhadphale’s artworks done using needlework are amazingly realistic and photographic. Sudip Biswas’s works are minimalist with folk flavour to it and the earthy colours add a raw feel.Sculptors Geeta Chauhan and Joyes Singh put up contemporary pieces that displayed admirable maturity. Vishal Ramaiya, Ipshita Shetty, Monali Dutta, Desh Deepak, B Lavanya and Manisha Vedpathak are the other participating artists. [NT]