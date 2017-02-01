Facebook ‘violation’: Sattari group gets show cause notice

Panaji: The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Sattari Yuva Morcha for hosting a Facebook page that violates the model code of conduct and posting political matter without pre-certification by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).The group’s Facebook page states it has a vision for a better quality of life for the people of Sattari and for the people of Goa.On Monday, the office had asked the cyber cell of Goa Police to initiate action against three Facebook pages — ‘Let’s talk issues – Wake up Goa’, ‘Flat Chalchi Na’ and ‘Mission Goa’ for posting political matter without pre-certification from the MCMC and violating the model code of conduct. [TOI]