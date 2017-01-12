Faleiro playing cards carefully

Margao: The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President has kept hits cards close to his chest as far as alliance and announcement of candidates is concerned. Soon after he arrived from Delhi, he left for his campaign and meetings but said that the GPCC would give tickets to at least 50% fresh faces.

Luizinho Faleiro has informed that the discussion of all constituencies of Goa has been held and the announcements may come soon. “When I was general secretary, the announcement generally happened on the same day, but I don’t know why it is being held back.,” he said.

On alliance, Luizinho said that there are different school of thoughts and the Central election committee will take a decision. He also said that the decision already been taken.Asked what has happened to the plan of going all alone in the polls, he said, “There were no blocks, no booth, district of frontal committees and I have worked to build all these empowering us to fight the elections against BJP.”

said Luizinho.

On his Navelim candidature, Luizinho said, "All the seniors of the party right from the beginning have asked me to lead from the front."Regarding the retirement of Aleixo Sequira, Luzinho also said, "He is a dear friend and a senior leader. Even me after the different victories of Congress at national level I wanted to step aside and allow new leadership to enter and that is the job of seniors. We must mentor and we can't quit," said Faleiro.