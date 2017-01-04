Farmers, tenants cry foul over attempt to oust them

Margao: The tenants have alleged that it was an attempt to displace them.In their letter to the SGPDA, police and other authorities, the farmers/tenants of agricultural land in Borda have alleged fraud and forgery committed by Noronha. A farmer/tenant said, “On September 22, Celestino Noronha wrote a letter to the SGPDA member secretary on behalf of Communidade of Margao falsely claiming that. the cultivators bearing certain PT Sheet No/Chalta No/Sub-div had willingly agreed to surrender the paddy fields for construction of church and allied activites.”

“Conciecao Andrade, Francisca Mathew Soares, Conciecao Noronha and others who were mentioned as tenants and farmers handing over their land had never made any such commitment and in fact objected to converting the zone of the paddy fields which they had been cultivating for generations. They had also written a letter of objection to the member secretary of SGPDA” Conciecao Noronha a farmer said.

The farmers have claimed that the NOCs in their name were false and forged by the Attorney and said that it is quite evident that all the NOCs given by other farmers have been drafted by the same person(s) who cheated these tenants into giving up their land since they are not aware of their rights and some cannot even read or write.The farmers have demanded that a case be registered with the police for committing fraud and forgery against the Attorney of Margao and that he be suspended as the Attorney. [H]