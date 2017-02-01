Fatorda Cong meet attacks BJP for failed promises

Margao: Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and R V Deshpande on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP for its alleged failure to fulfil its 2012 election promises.Addressing a massive public meeting at Chandrawada in of Fatorda, former Union minister Maken said that the BJP and AAP are the two sides of the same coin in as far as making promises and not delivering on the same.Congress candidate from Fatorda Joseph Silva accused Goa Forward candidate Vijai Sardessai of having used Goenkaarponn as a tool and himself sold lands to outsiders.AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar said, “Damu Naik has not been of any use for Fatorda even after having his government at the Centre and in the State.”Former Congress MP Francisco Sardinha, Laurie Abranches and others were present at the meeting. [H]