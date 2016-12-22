Fatorda STs to back ST candidate

Margao: The Scheduled Tribes of Fatorda have vowed to support to ST candidate in the upcoming Assembly Election.The Scheduled Tribes families of Fatorda on Tuesday observed the death anniversary of Konkani martyr Floriano Vaz and paid floral tributes to the martyr by garlanding the bust.The family of Florian Vaz and the South Goa Scheduled Tribes Association remember the martyr on December 20, every year, the day when Floriano was shot dead.

The Scheduled Tribes of Fatorda with support of South Goa Scheduled Tribes association said, "We have been kept behind all these years and now we have decided to field a Scheduled Tribe candidate. We have been till now denied ticket by any major party in Fatorda. We will show our support and show the result in the upcoming election," said Camilo Barretto, president of South Goa ST association.Fatorda has over 7,500 ST voters.