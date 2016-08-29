FC Bardez leave it late against Churchill Bros

Duler: Football Club De Bardez registered a 2-1 win over Churchill Brother Sports Club in the GFA Goa Profession League, at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Sunday.

With both teams suffering defeats in their previous encounter, teams played their hearts out looking to return home victorious.

Churchill made their intentions clear when they took the lead in the 7th minute through Pankaj Sona, who guided Nicholas Fernandes strike into the FC Bardez nets.

The Bardez lads did not allow the goal to dither their spirits and kept up the attacking mode on, but their strike force failed to convert their chances.

In the 17th minute, Richard Costa fired in a powerful right footer which missed the target narrowly.

The Bardez lads had a series of corner kicks and freekicks, but yet failed to break open the strong Churchill defence marshaled by Caitano Viegas, Elvis Barreto, Janifer Clemente and Biju Kumar.

In the 38th minute, Caitano Viegas sent a low corner right inside the Bardez danger zone, however Chesterpaul Lyngdoh blasted the ball wide from close range.

On resumption, FC Bardez seemed a more determined side and looked much sharper in their attack with the inclusion of Chatur Naik in the attack in place of Franky Oliviera.

The substitution made an immediate impact for Bardez side, as Chatur’s first effort missed the target after being deflected off Churchill defender for a corner.

Minutes later, Jessel ran down the left flank and sent in a long floater which was pushed away by the keeper through a full fledge diving save.

The pressure finally paid off in the 50th minute, when Chatur Naik was at the right place to give finishing touch to Alesh Sawant defense splitting cross 1-1.

Churchill did try to penetrate into the Bardez danger zone in the final quarter of the match, but defenders Mathew Gonsalves and Rowilson Rodrigues were a hard nut to crack.

In the injury moments of the match FC Bardez sealed the match in their favour when Jessel Carneiro fired in the all important goal of the match off Richards pass, 2-1.[H]