FC Goa charged Rs 1.67 crore for use of Nehru stadium in ISL 3

Panaji: The Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) has charged FC Goa Rs 1 crore and 67 lakh for the use of the Nehru stadium in Fatorda for Indian Super league (ISL 3). The increase is almost 150 per cent more to the amount charged last year. The file clearing the charges was signed by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar a few days back and FC Goa has already been notified of the fee.
In a written reply to a question raised by Santa Cruz MLA Atanasio Monseratte in the State Legislative Assembly Sports Minister Tawadkar had divulged that Rs 63,25,174 was the revenue of ISL 2015 Home Matches from Goan Football Club Pvt Ltd. Of this, Rs 51,30,000 was for ‘hiring of stadias/rentals 2015 and Floodlight charges Rs 11,95,174’.
FC Goa will play seven home matches at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda from October 8. However, FC Goa has asked the ground for eight matches. “FC Goa has been charged Rs fifteen lakh per match. Last year they were charged Rs three lakh. The charges do not include the use of flood lights. It is only for the use of the ground,” stated sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).[Nt]

