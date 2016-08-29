FC Goa have seven foreign signings, including Flamengo’s Rafael Dumas

Panaji: FC Goa are confident they will have their full contingent of foreign players when they kick-start their preparations in Brazil early next month.

So far, FC Goa have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Joffre Gonzales -the first to sign on the dotted line – striker Reinaldo Oliveira and French defender Gregory Arnolin whose capture was announced by the franchise on Saturday.

In-between, while announcing Umbro as the official kit partners of the Goan franchise for the third season of the Indian Super League, a press release made a passing mention of how “former Brazil skipper and World Cup winner Lucio has signed up as FC Goa’s marquee player for the third season.” But while FC Goa have maintained silence over their international signings, it is now confirmed that Zico’s side have signed seven foreign players so far.

“I am not sure why FC Goa have not announced the signings of their international players. May be it’s a strategy to reveal names at regular intervals but the franchise already has the contracts of players like Rafael Coelho, Rafael Dumas and even Luciano Sabroza,” a source who has been tracking the development told TOI on Saturday.

The signing of Rafael Coelho, a former junior international with Brazil, is significant. He played a crucial role in taking FC Goa to the final last season and proved that he could be among the better strikers in the league, if he can maintain his fitness.

Among the players who has inked a short-term deal includes new signing Rafael Ribeiro Dumas from Flamengo. The 21-year-old defender will be the youngest foreign player at FC Goa and is understood to have caught Zico’s eye with some strong performances with Flamengo’s youth teams.

According to the club’s website, Dumas was promoted to the senior squad by coach Oswaldo de Oliveira after helping Flamengo juniors win the Junior Campeonato Carioca in 2015.

“Only three players are yet to sign their contracts but there are no major hurdles in capturing them. Except possibly for Leo Moura, the other two Brazilians – Richarlyson and Matheus Trindade Goncalves – should complete the formalities soon,” said the source.

FC Goa will have a photo-session with all domestic signings on Sunday at a city hotel and will proceed to Brazil later this week. The squad will train in Rio de Janeiro until mid-September, post which the Zico-managed team will be back in Goa for the final phase of training in Goa before the season kicks-off.

FC Goa begin their campaign with an away clash against NorthEast United FC on October 4.

Confirmed International Signings: Lucio (marquee), Gregory Arnolin, Joffre Gonzales, Rafael Dumas, Rafael Coelho, Luciano Sabroza and Reinaldo Oliveira. [TOI]