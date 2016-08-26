FDA, FSSAI to collaborate for new initiatives for Goa

Panaji: The state food and drugs administration, (FDA) Goa has been selected by the FSSAI to pilot three 10 @ 10 initiatives in the state.

These will be providing safe and nutritious food at home, in schools and by restaurants/railways.

“The FSSAI is commemorating the decade of enactment of the FSS Act 2006 by launching 10 @ 10 initiatives to cover every place where food is consumed. 10 @ 10 initiative is planned to connect with citizens in multiple ways for creating food safety culture,” said director, FDA Goa and commissioner, food safety, Goa, Salim Veljee.

Under these initiatives, the FSSAI will provide in-house training to the enforcement officials of FDA, Goa in coming months. These trained officials in collaboration with consumers and other agencies conduct such programmes all across the state at home, schools, restaurants, etc to promote the culture of safe and nutritious food to all.

Under safe and nutritious food at home, FSSAI is bringing out a ‘green book- your companion on safe nutritious food at home. This would have useful and practical tips and information about food safety and nutrition that Indian households need on a day to day basis.

The target is to provide every household a printed version of the curated handbook on safe and nutritious food at home. Also, have a web-based platform for homemakers to share their experiences and thus create vibrant community of homemakers.

Through safe and nutritious food at schools, FSSAI seeks to ensure the standard of safety and nutrition across the entire eco-system of food around schools, including lunchbox, canteens, cafeteria, foodjoints, mess, aanganwadi.

Three components are included to strengthen the safety and nutrition at midday meals: compulsory FSSAI registration/licence for food business involved with the scheme, periodic inspections and regular testing of food.

At restaurants, a FSSAI-trained food safety supervisor will be designated at each restaurant to carry out hygiene standards; a mandatory food safety display board will be put up; and hygiene rating of restaurants will be done to inform consumers about health promoting restaurants.

At railways, FSSAI has tied up with railways to initiate ‘project safety on track.’ At places of worship, FSSAI is engaging with the managements of places of worship to help them implement food safety management systems. [TOI]