FDA raids establishments in Margao, Canacona

Margao/Canacona: The food and drugs administration (FDA) shut four eateries in Margao, including a canteen at the South Goa collectorate, on Friday.

FDA director Salim Veljee said while the canteen was found to be operating without a licence from the administration, three restaurants were shut for lack of food safety licences, improper or no-treatment of waste water, use of colour in food preparations and use of products beyond their expiry date. “All four have been asked to take corrective measures,” he said.

The FDA also confiscated snacks from a sweet mart at Chaudi, Canacona. Misbranded food items such as snacks and chilli powder packets worth Rs 12,180, spices worth Rs 1,450 and other items valued at Rs 25,430, were seized and destroyed in the presence of the vendor. A manufacturing unit and a packaging unit, which were functioning without a licence from the administration, were also shut.

The inspection team comprised officials Richard Noronha, Sanjyot Kudalkar, Sneha Sawant and Amit Mandrekar, sampling attendant Arjun Naik and driver Rohidas Gawas. (TOI)