FDA seizes misbranded sweets of 1.5L

Panaji: During a surveillance exercise to check the quality of sweets being sold for the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival season, the FDA, on Sunday, confiscated 800kg of misbranded mava/kalakanad worth 1.5 lakh.

FDA enforcement officials intercepted a Pune-Goa-bound vehicle at the Panaji-Merces circle carrying around 55kg of unlabelled mava/kalakand packed in two boxes (40kg and 15kg each).

Director, FDA, Salim Veljee said that the items were not being transported under proper cold-storage conditions. The vehicle also did not contain any documents in respect to the disclosure of the consignment nor the names of the person from whom it was brought or whom it was to be delivered to.

“The consignment was brought from Gujarat and meant to be distributed to various sweetmarts vendors all across the state. The inter-state bus was about to deliver the consignment at Margao inter-state bus terminus,” he said. [TOI]