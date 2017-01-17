Feast of St Joseph Vaz was celebrated on January 16 at Sanctuary of St Joseph Vaz, Sancoale. The high mass was held at 10 a.m. by Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Ferrao.Parish priest of Santo Estevam, Juvem, Fr Eusico Pereira stated that St Joseph Vaz was born in Benaulim and grew up at Sancoale. He said, “St Joseph Vaz went to Mangalore and helped to revive the families in need of help. Later he joined the Oratorians, an indigenous group from Goa. After his work for the group he was given permission to go to Sri Lanka where there was no Catholic priest for almost 40 years. He passed away at Sri Lanka.” [NT]