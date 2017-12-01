Filmmakers slam IFFI organisers for not encouraging Goan artistes

Ponda:Claiming that recently held International Film Festival of India is a waste of public money, the Filmmakers Association has slammed the organisers for not encouraging Goan artistes and for sidelining “Juze” film producer.Addressing the media in the presence of Association vice president Mahadev Khanolkar and Ajit Prabugaonkar, president Milind Madgut criticised the melava of film actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and female actors and added that the most BJP workers were seen at IFFI venue. “Should we go to International Film Festival of India to only watch film actors? What about Goan artistes and film producers like us who have contributed to the Goan film industry but were sidelined and not given any importance,” he asked.“ESG Chairman Rajendra Talak, being a film producer himself, failed to invite Goan artistes and film producers. This was the worst International Film Festival of India held so far in the state. The presence of a huge crowd does not make it a film festival,” he added.

Mahadev Khanolkar, a film producer said, “Goan filmmakers and artistes were not given due respect as the organisers failed to invite them. “IFFI is not beneficial to Goans and Goan artistes as the festival is just a waste of money,” he added.Crores of rupees are spent on the festival, but the organisers including ESG Chairman Rajendra Talak calls upon the Goan artistes to collect their invitations which are an insult to them, he said. When crores of rupees are spent to host the festival, why can’t the organisers afford to sent invitations to Goan artistes,” he asked. [H]