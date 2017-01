Taleigao / Camorlim (Ambora)

Born: 22-02-1941 , Died: 29-01-2017

Beloved wife of late Antonio Pereira, Mother / Mother-in-law of Francis / Belmira, Fatima / Mariano, Maria Cecila / late Mathew, Ermelinda / Sucorro, Rosario / Merlyn and late Gabriel, Funeral cortage will leave her residence at Camorlim on 31st January, Tuesday at 3.45 p.m to Our Lady of Candelaria Church, Camorlim.