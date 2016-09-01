Finalisation of RP21 for Pernem, Sanguem and Canacona delayed.

Panjim: The finalisation of the Regional Plan 2021 (RP21) of the three talukas — Pernem (coastal), Sanguem (hinterland) and Canacona (coastal) — in the first phase is likely to be deferred as the ground study has been delayed due to lack of manpower at the Department of Town and Country Planning (TCP).

However, the final plan for Sattari taluka is ready which would be placed for approval before the State Level Steering Committee on the Regional Plan (RP), on September 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza who heads SLC on Wednesday called for a review meeting, wherein it was informed by the TCP that the work on the plan for the three talukas has been delayed due to lack of manpower. “TCP informed that the work will be done only by end of September,” sources said.

As part of ground check, the TCP officers will visit the places with spreadsheet checklist noting the ground reality. This will include taluka name, plot number, zoning of the plot as per RP 2001 and 2021, kind of vegetation cover, natural cover, infrastructure availability and the reasons for said suggestions or objections.

In June, the SLC had directed TCP to conduct ground level verification of all the 6500 applications it received providing suggestions and objections to the 2021 land plan, before finalizing the same.

All these applications have been categorized under new settlement in ECO-1, new settlement in non ECO-1, to restore 2001 settlement in ECO-1 and non-ECO-1, rectification of houses, temples, road width, fresh demands, etc.

Government has announced to finalize and notify the land plan by December 1.