Finance department approval awaited for Rs 140crore Saligao sewerage project

Pilerne: Housing Board minister and Saligao MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar has said that the sewerage project report prepared by the Sewerage & Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa Ltd for Saligao constituency, has been submitted to the finance department for approval at an estimated cost of around Rs 140 crore.He was speaking to reporters after launching the sewerage work at Ramnagar-Betim in the presence of Reis Magos sarpanch Shailendra Parulekar and panchayat members. “After completion of sewerage work in PDA colony till Bela Vista, the work in other parts of Saligao constituency will be taken up,” Salgaonkar said.”As soon as it is approved, sewerage work in Saligao constituency will commence,” said Salgaonkar. “The sewerage work of laying a 300m-long sewerage pipeline from Darga Masjid to Patel Estate, which has just commenced at Ramnagar, and comes under the sewerage project of Porvorim constituency will cost Rs 1 crore,” he said. [TOI]