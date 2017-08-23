 
Thursday , August 24 2017
Fire triggers panic in Khariwado

Vasco: Mysterious fire emerging out from the beach triggered panic among the residents of Khariwado in Vasco on Tuesday evening.According to the information, in the evening hours some locals noticed fire mysterious emerging out a small portion of the beach. This triggered panic among the residents and the suspense got over only after fire officials and police reached the site. [H]

