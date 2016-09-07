First chapel dedicated to St Teresa opens at Chorao

Panaji: First ever chapel dedicated to Saint Mother Teresa in Goa was inaugurated on Sunday at Chorao Island across River Mandovi, during a special service.

The chapel, situated along the road connecting Chorao Island to Mandovi River front, has the statue of St Mother Teresa at the entrance.

“This is an initiative of the people. The locals took the lead and it was inaugurated today on the day when Mother Teresa attained sainthood. This is the first ever Chapel of such kind in the State. I have no idea whether there are any chapels dedicated to Mother Teresa elsewhere in the country,” Fr Gabriel Coutinho, parish priest from Vasco said after inaugurating the chapel.

Coutinho, who was posted at Chorao Island for eight years before being transferred to Vasco parish, said that the chapel would inspire many to emulate her preaching of serving the needy people.

Fr Minguel Pereira, parish priest, in his homily exhorted people to learn from life of Mother Teresa was engaged in good deeds during her entire life.

He said the world after becoming technology savvy has turned indifferent and insensitive towards problems of the people. “We have become greedy and we should ask for forgiveness to the All Mighty,” Fr Pereira said.

The parishioners of Guardian Angel Church celebrated the occasion of canonization of Mother Teresa at Vatican on Sunday at Guardian Angel Church, Curchorem.

The solemn concelebrated Eucharistic was celebrated by Principal of Guardian Angel Higher Secondary School Fr Walter Miranda, Parish Priest Fr Santan D’Souza and Assistant Parish Priest Fr Ronaldo Fernandes. In his homely, Fr D’Souza narrated the life of St Teresa of Calcutta projecting the slides and urged the congregation to follow her footsteps by rooted in prayers and serving the destitute and poorest of poor.

Earlier, the portrait of St Teresa was brought inside the church and Fr D’Souza paid floral tributes.

Before the Eucharist, a short film minutes on the life of St Teresa was screened to the catechetical students.