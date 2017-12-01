First phase of ferry service begins from Baina today

Vasco: The first phase of ferry (40-seater luxury catamaran) service from the Airport Ferry Terminal (AFT) at Baina beach to Sinquerim, Panjim and Old Goa will commence from Friday while in days to come entire coast of Goa would be connected with ferry services operated by Drishti Marine, informed G Ravi Shankar, CEO, Drishti Marine.He was speaking to reporters after the trail run of the ferry service on Thursday.“Our ferry service will start from Baina and we call it as ‘Airport ferry terminal’. For this facility we have to thank Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who has been instrumental in bringing back original glory of Baina beach that went through bad reputation at one time. We find this Baina beach as one of the finest locations in Goa and we hope to bring this beach back as beach destination again. This was our primary reason to choose as Baina as one main location,” Shankar said.

He said, "Also Goa is about water and beaches and we are bringing back that experience much closer to the customers, guests or other visitors of Goa today and the experience that the guests will take back will be much more positive".Rajiv Somani, Chairman and Managing Director of Drishti Marine, promoter of the state's first private ferry service said, "At Baina, we have created first a jetty and we intend to create five more floating jetties across Goa. While the first phase ferry service will be from Baina to Sinquerim, Panjim and Old Goa, under second phase route, we are planning ferry service from Baina to Baga and Arambol. In third phase we will run ferry service from Baina to Mobor, Palolem. Basically, we are connecting the entire coast of the state and connecting the same to Old Goa" he said.Meanwhile, Drishti Ferry has acquired two luxury 40-seaters and high-speed catamarans, which will ferry commuters between designated pick-up points. Designed to provide a smooth and steady ride, the passenger ferries, named Drishti Two and Drishti Three will enable passengers to hitch a ride between Panjim, Baga, Old Goa, Fort Aguada in Sinquerim and Dabolim in comfort, amidst the breath-taking view of the coast. The two passenger ferries will travel within the state daily. The ferries have plush seating, spacious interiors, clean bathrooms, charging points and safety belts. Air conditioned passenger lounge and waiting areas, on-board baggage assistance with free Wi-Fi, packaged snacks and beverages will be available on-board. The crew on-board include lifeguards who are trained to carry out rescue operations.