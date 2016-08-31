Five Colva panchas condemn activist Judith.

Margao: The ruling members of Colva Panchayat have condemned the recent statement made by activist Judith Almeida against them. Sarpanch Menino Fernandes refuted all allegations against him by Judith and challenged her to prove her allegations with documents. It may be recalled that after the last gram sabha, five members of the panchayat had criticised panch Francis Cardozo and the NGO. Following which, Judith, the secretary of Colva Civic and Consumer Forum alleged that criminal cases were pending against the sarpanch and another panch. Menino added that he had all the documents to back his claims against panch Francis and reiterated that that it was the gram sabha that had passed a resolution against Judith’s activist group. [H]