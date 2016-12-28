Five VPs set ball rolling on people’s biodiversity register

Panaji: Biodiversity management committees (BMCs) of five village panchayats have submitted interim reports on people’s biodiversity register (PBR) to the Goa State Biodiversity Board (GSBB) for its approval.These panchayats are aiming to be the first to have PBR under the Biological Diversity Act (BDA) 2002.BMCs of Velim, Cotigao, Penha de Franca, Bhironda, and Rachol have submitted interim reports on People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) which have details of all the species of flora and fauna as well as places of cultural heritages in their jurisdiction which have been compiled with the help of technical consultant.

The drafted PBRs will be authenticated and validated by the expert committee which will be soon formed for the purpose in consultation with the BMCs and endorsed by the State Biodiversity Board.“We will have to get the reports validated and cross checked with the expert committee comprising of technical experts from various relevant disciplines. The committee is yet to be notified,” a GSBB official said.Among the 190 panchayats and 14 municipal bodies in the state, only 106 BMCs have been formed and only 13 BMCs have started the process of preparing PBRs. The rural people in Goa have rich knowledge of medicinal plants and their uses.

Details with regard to the present status of endemic flora and fauna; traditional knowledge and customs; geography; ongoing changes and forces driving changes in biodiversity resources, and people’s perceptions of how these resources should be managed are recorded in the register.

Local panchayats who are members of BMC have been given supreme power. No outsider or even forest department can take away anything from the revenue or reserve forest, which come under the domain of BMC without their permission.

The register is a document which can help in transferring knowledge to the next and, is also can come in handy for legal procedures as well as a launch pad to deliberate upon any species for commercial gains.Bestowed with picturesque nature, Cotigao village in Canacona taluka along the Goa-Karnataka border has recorded different species of flora and fauna with edible mushrooms, five local varieties of bananas, natural springs, orchids and ornamental plants with the traditional practice of fishing, honey bee keeping in vogue. During the study period, various medicinal plant species were found which have the potential to treat different ailments in animals. [NT]