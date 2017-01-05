Foreign cigarettes worth ` 2.75 lakh confiscated

Vasco: The passenger had come down to Goa from Doha by Qatar Airways flight.Customs also confiscated generic viagra pills worth Rs 4 lakh form two Russian nationals who had come down to Goa from Moscow by Air India flight.According to information, the first seizure was made in the morning when they were screening the luggage of passengers who had come down to the airport by Qatar Airways flight. Thus they found that a passenger (name withheld) had concealed foreign cigarettes in his baggage.In the afternoon, they found two Russian nationals who had come down to Goa by Air India Flight had concealed hundreds of generic viagra pills in the baggage. “As these passengers failed to provide any declaration about the goods brought by them, we have confiscated the goods and further investigation is in progress,” a Customs official informed. [H]