Foundation laid for Rs 100 cr horticulture project in Tivim

Mapusa: Local MLA Kiran Kandolkar laid foundation stone of the same on Saturday in the presence of Colvale ZP Member Govind Kubal, Sirsaim ZP member Diksha Kandolkar and others.On the occasion, Kandolkar said, “This horticulture project will have different facilities for vegetable storage and a small market complex for fruits and vegetable sellers. In this complex, vegetables and fruits will be stored and later distributed to different government horticulture stores as well will be supplied to five star hotels. This project will also create 450 jobs and the same will be given to people who have given their land for the project.”Kandolkar is the chairman of Goa Horticulture Corporation. [H]