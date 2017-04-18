Francis calls for preserving Konkani

Panjim: Urban Development Minister, Adv Francis D’Souza said that it is our responsibility to preserve our mother tongue, Konkani and in turn help survival of tiatr for posterity.D’Souza said that tiatr is a good medium to educate the masses, but simultaneously Konkani cannot be ignored as it is the mother tongue of the Goans. He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Tiatr Day’ celebrations on the occasion of 125th anniversary of tiatr at Kala Academy auditorium, Campal, Panjim on Monday.D’Souza mentioned that tiatr and musicians go together and further said that tiatrists have worked hard to take this art form to different states in the country, besides moving overseas. “There’s much change in tiatrs presented during yesteryears and today. But despite the changes witnessed in tiatrs, it is the Konkani language that has remained intact,” he said.

The minister said that efforts are made to learn Konkani and we need to learn the language thoroughly and use it in our daily life. He said that people from other states are proud of their language, but Goans feel ashamed to speak in their local language.Taking a look at the growth of tiatrs, D’Souza said that educative tiatrs are on a decline and love for comedy has gained prominence and momentum. He urged the audience to strive hard to take society forward by preserving Konkani for future generations.Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude said that various social issues highlighted in tiatrs help to reflect and provide an opportunity to rectify the wrongs. Understanding the need to have more opportunities to showcase and promote tiatr, he said that efforts will be made to work on another auditorium in the city, besides the existing Kala Academy auditorium.

Panjim MLA, Siddharth Kuncalienkar, who was the guest of honour, stated that tiatr is an art form which has always helped display social issues on stage. Appreciating the efforts put in by several tiatrists to promote and preserve tiatr, he appealed the tiatr fraternity to move forward forcefully and continue highlighting various issues that affect the common man.The chairman of 125th anniversary of Tiatr Celebrations Committee, Tomazinho Cardozo welcomed, while president of Tiatr Academy of Goa, Agostinho Temudo proposed the vote of thanks. Art and Culture director, Prasad Lolienkar and Finance Secretary, Daulat Hawaldar were also present.Presentation of special programme 'Tiatracho Itihas' (history of tiatr) by popular tiatr artistes followed after the formal function.