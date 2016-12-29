Francis says shortage of doctors a major concern

Porvorim: Stating that shortage of doctors is a major concern, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who is also the Health Minister, said that the shortage will continue as long as there is brain-drain adding, “We have increased the number of seats at GMC from 100 to 150 but the brain drain will continue forever.”

D’Souza was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the primary health centre at government quarters opposite PWD office, Porvorim on Wednesday.He said that the government is duty-bound to extend best healthcare services to people but there are several limitations like shortage of manpower, brain drain and unwillingness of professionals to work in remote villages. He said, “Only basic facilities will be available at the PHC at the start and to expand the facilities further it would take some more time. People of Porvorim can now avail healthcare facilities here instead of going to GMC or other hospitals. Sugar and blood tests and immunisation like polio vaccination facilities would be made available at the non-bedded PHC.”

He said, “I do not have anything to do with the differences between the Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent charge) Shripad Naik and other BJP leaders,” when his attention was drawn to the latest ‘development’ in the BJP following inducting of Mauvin Godinho and Pandurang Madkaikar.Speaking on the occasion, local MLA Rohan Khaunte demanded a trauma centre as the NH-17 passes through Porvorim and many road accidents take place and 108 ambulance takes a lot of time to reach the accident spot and by that time patients suffer and sometimes succumb to injuries.He also demanded a day-care centre as there are more senior citizens living in the area besides also demanding pre-natal and post-natal care units. Dr Roshan Nazareth, Vishranti Dessai, Dr Minaxi Martins, Anil Pednekar Gupesh Naik, Safar Phadte, Marina Phadte, and others were also present on the occasion. [NT]