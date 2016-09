Raidor, Quelossim

Born:22/03/1965-Died:13/09/2016

Beloved husband of Teregina Fernandes and Father of Presty,Janice and Shaina.

Funeral cortage will leave his residence on 14th September, 2016 at 3.30 p.m to Our Lady of the sick Church,Quelossim for Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.